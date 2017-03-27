Alien Skin Software announces new RAW Photo Editor for Photographers

Alien Skin Software has announced the Advanced Layers Update for Exposure X2, their non-destructive RAW photo editor.

From creative effects plugin to award-winning photo editor, Exposure handles the full digital photography workflow. Photographers can use the tool to organize, edit, enhance, and export their photos, while enjoying the speed and ease of a catalog-free workflow.

The Exposure X2 Advanced Layers Update is free for owners of Exposure X2. This newest version adds advanced layering tools that enable stacking of effects for added creativity. Layers can be copied and pasted, turned on and off individually, applied to multiple images, and more.

The Advanced Layers Update for Exposure X2 will be sent as a free update to owners of Exposure X2. For new users, it’s available at www.alienskin.com for $149. Upgrade pricing is available to owners of previous versions of Exposure for $99.

The Advanced Layers Update for Exposure X2 is also available in the Exposure X2 Bundle. This integrated collection bundles Exposure with Alien Skin's award-winning Blow Up and Snap Art tools to add upsizing and natural media special effects. It’s available for $199. Owners of one or more of the current apps in the Exposure X2 Bundle can purchase for $119. A 30-day demo is available.

The Advanced Layers Update for Exposure X2 may be used as a standalone program or as a set of plug-ins. When used as a set of plug-ins, it requires one of the following host applications: Adobe Photoshop CS6 or Adobe Photoshop CC 2015 or newer; Adobe Lightroom 6 or Adobe Lightroom CC 2015 or newer

The Advanced Layers Update for Exposure X2 is compatible with macOS 10.10 or higher on the Mac platform.