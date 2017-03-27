WWDC ticket lottery for developers starts today

Registered Apple Developer Program members can toss their names into the ticket lottery for this year’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) today at 10 a.m. (Pacific) at the Apple Developer website (https://developer.apple.com/wwdc/tickets/).

The 28th annual WWDC will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will run June 5-9 and will focus on the latest versions of macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

WWDC allows developers from around the world to learn about Apple's platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to developer APIs [application programming interfaces] like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay. Developers will access to more than 1,000 Apple engineers with opportunities to meet and engage with them throughout the conference.

In addition to the keynote address, get-togethers, sessions and labs for developers, Apple is working with the city of San Jose and local businesses to celebrate the return of WWDC with very special experiences around San Jose throughout the week.