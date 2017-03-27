DupeZap for macOS zapped to version 4

Hyperbolic Software (http://www.hyperbolicsoftware.com/) has revved DupeZap, their modern duplicate finder developed exclusively for macOS, to version 4. The update was written specifically to reclaim disk space being taken up by duplicate files and packages.

Version 4.0 of DupeZap 4 requires macOS 10.11.0 or later. For a limited time, it’s available for $0.99 instead of the regular $19.99 at the Mac App Store.