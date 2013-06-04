MacX MediaTrans 3.5 gets a tweaked user interface

MacXDVD Software has updated MacX MediaTrans (https://www.macxdvd.com/mediatrans/) to version 3.5. The tool offers extensive data transfer between Macs and iOS devices.

The redesigned user interface in version 3.5 provides improved responsiveness, extensive usability and cleaner navigation, empowering users to transfer movies, videos, songs, iTunes purchases and other data between iDevices and Macs quickly and easily, according to the folks at MacXDVD Software. I also supports iTunes 12.6 and iOS 10.3.

MacX MediaTrans is normally priced at $59.95 for a single license copy with life time free upgrade. However, it’s being offered for 76% off for a limited time.