Tango Networks enhances iPhone user experience for UC Systems

Tango Networks (www.tango-networks.com), a technology provider extending full-featured enterprise mobility solutions for Unified Communications (UC) and voice applications, has announced iOS Apple CallKit availability for iPhone devices connected to UC systems.

Tango Networks’ Kinetic Communications Platform integration with iOS Apple CallKit extends enterprise communications to iPhone devices and works across any UC environment, allowing employees to use their iPhone’s native dialer for business calls. Tango Networks iOS 10 CallKit solution enables:

° The iPhone to be a mobile endpoint of any UC system.

° Users to make and receive business calls from the iPhone’s native dialee.

° Direct access to corporate directory and rich UC features.

° Enterprise enforcement and control over mobile business calls.

° Business calls made through high quality cellular networks.