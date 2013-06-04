PopChar for macOS gets a maintenance upgrade

Ergonis Software (www.ergonis.com) has rolled out PopChar X 7.7, an improved version of the Mac tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts.

Version 7.7 offers metrics adjustments for eight new fonts, in particular some of Google's Noto fonts. This is scheduled to be the last maintenance release for PopChar 7, while Ergonis is already preparing to release the major new version PopChar 8 later this year.

PopChar X 7.7 requires macOS 10.6 or newer. It can be purchased on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to PopChar X 7.7 is free for anyone who owns a license for PopChar X 7. All PopChar X purchases made in or after September 2016 also include the upgrade to the major new version PopChar X 8.0 and all subsequent 8.x upgrades.