Comm-Unity releases version 2.1 of its CNS Image FileMaker Pro plug-in

Comm-Unity Networking System has updated its CNS Image FileMaker Pro plug-in to version 2.1 which includes bug fixes, more thread-safety, and ] CNS Core updates. It’s available immediately at http://cnsimage.cnsplug-ins.com/ for both macOS and Windows.

CNS Image is a FileMaker plug-in for working with images stored in container fields or stored on the hard drive. On the most basic level, you can use CNS Image to import images from the hard drive into FileMaker container fields and Export images from container fields to the hard drive using hard-coded paths or dialogs.

However, Importing and Exporting images is only the beginning of CNS Image. The plug-in can do so much more with your images. You can rotate images; you can create small thumbnails in your database of a much larger images on the hard drive. You can split PDFs into multiple images and browse through them all from FileMaker. You can download images from the internet into a container field, and apply filters like brightness to your images.

Everything that works under FileMaker Pro will also work under FileMaker Server, with the exception of bringing up a dialog for selecting a file to Import or Export. This means you can use Scheduled Scripts to batch process images at night, or create Instant/Custom Web Publishing/WebDirect solutions that can convert, stretch, crop, and more.

If you purchased CNS Image anytime from March 22, 2016, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge without requiring a new license key. If you purchased CNS Image anytime between March 22, 2015, and March 21, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased CNS Image anytime before March 22, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, CNS Image prices range from a 1-User License for $65 to a World License for $1,095 (which includes a free Server License). A Server License of CNS Image for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $595. A Developer's License of CNS Image is $1,295.