Swift Playgrounds available in five additional languages

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds for the iPad is now available in five new languages including Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German and Latin American Spanish.

Playgrounds is designed to teach basic programming concepts like loops and conditionals using an animated character that the budding programmers direct by writing code. The app offers suggestions for code to be used, and Swift Playgrounds also has a special iOS coding keyboard to ease entry of all of those pesky brackets.

The app includes Apple-developed programming lessons, puzzles and challenges that teach core coding concepts, as well as built-in templates to encourage users to express their creativity and create real programs. And it takes full advantage of the power, simplicity and Multi-Touch capabilities of iPad. All programming lessons are now localized across five additional languages and are optimized to look even better and run faster than ever.

Swift Playgrounds is available free in the Apple App Store in English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German and Latin American Spanish. The app is compatible with all iPad models running iOS 10 or later.