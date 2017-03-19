Matrox unveils the Maevex 6150

Matrox Graphics (www.matrox.com) has previewed an all-new multi-4K capable stand-alone encoding appliance: the Maevex 6150 quad 4K encoder appliance. It affords the full feature set of the Maevex 6100 quad encoder PCI Express card, delivering quad 4K capture plus multiple encodes to stream and/or record at low bit rates.

Offering four or more channels simultaneously, the Maevex 6150 provides an all-in-one, dual density form factor with the additional IO befitting an appliance.

With flexible encoding administration options, the Maevex 6150 can be programmed and controlled with the included Matrox PowerStream Plus software, managed via custom applications using the PowerStream Plus API [application programming interface], or started/stopped directly on-device with designated on-appliance buttons.

According to Ron Berty, business development manager, Matrox Graphics, other Maevex 6150 features include:

° The ability to integrate 4K streaming and recording seamlessly into workflow, with per-input, zero-latency pass-throughs providing content to local workstations in real-time.

° The ability to preview media through a composited DisplayPort output display to ensure all content appears exactly as intended before transmission.

° The ability to find device IP and multiple stream addresses, system information, and other key information on the on-device LCD screen, allowing for swift operation and troubleshooting without need for a separate display.

° The ability to operate without a dedicated system; six on-appliance buttons allow commands (start/stop streaming and recording) to be executed directly on-device in instances where software access is limited.

° The ability to safeguard content integrity with three integrated USB connectors to preserve content to connected mass storage.

° The ability to encode and autosync HDMI and/or analog audio inputs, with support for whatever AV content streaming your installation requires.

Pricing hasn’t been announced.