Apple updates the 9.7-inch iPad Pro

Apple has updated the 9.7-inch iPad, adding a brighter Retina display and improved performance with prices starting at $329. It’s apparently designed to replace the iPad Air 2.

The tablet features a Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels and is enclosed in a thin aluminum unibody enclosure weighing one pound for great portability and durability. It packs an Apple-designed A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture. The front- and back-facing cameras offer exceptional low-light performance and HD video recording. The iPad has support for LTE cellular bands.

The 9.5-inch iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores. It also comes in 32GB and 128GB models. You can place an order on Friday, March 24.