Apple releases iTunes 12.6 for iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2
Apple releases iTunes 12.6 for iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2

Apple has updated iTunes for iOS and tvOS to version 12.6, which lets you rent videos once and watch them on multiple screens. However, it requires iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2, both of which are in beta testing.

With the “rent once, watch anywhere” capability, you can rent a movie on one device (iPhone, iPad or Apple TV), then finish watching it on another (iPhone, iPad or Apple TV). Prior to iTunes 12.6 you had to finish watching a film on the device from which you first rented it.

To get iTunes 12.6, launch the App Store app and click on the Updates tab at the top. You’ll see the iTunes 12.6 update, which is a free download.

 

