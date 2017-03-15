Apple Watch Mac CRM App available for small business users

Gro Software (https://www.grocrm.com) has introduced Gro CRM for Apple Watch. It’s a Mac CRM Sales Platform designed exclusively for the iPhone, iPad and the Apple small business market.

According to the folks at Pro Softwre, it lets you “monitor the pulse of your small business with a simple turn of the wrist.” Gro CRM for iPhone and Apple Watch work together with minute-to-minute updates on the the health of your business. You can use the Gro CRM Apple Watch app to monitor daily, monthly and yearly revenue statistics, monitor new leads and more in real time.

Gro CRM includes both customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource management (ERP) features and functionality. Features include a real-time dashboard, the ability to track contacts and accounts, manage leads and opportunities, communicate with clients, schedule followups and tasks, create quotes and invoices, create purchase orders and manage inventory. Additional features include email integration, receipt expense tracking, report generation, credit card processing and more enterprise-class CRM features.

Gro CRM 1.0.1 for Apple Watch is available immediately at the Apple App Store. The download is free, but requires an annual subscription to Gro CRM. Subscriptions start at $24.99/seat (billed annually).