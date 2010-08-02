FiLMic announces log video recording for iPhones
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

FiLMic announces log video recording for iPhones

FiLMiC Inc. (www.filmicpro.com), which specializes in high-end mobile video technology, has announced general availability of the “first true logarithmic (Log) recording capability ever for mobile devices.”

This feature will be available as an optional purchase for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. With Log shooting, a cinematographer is able to capture more useful dynamic range from the image and increase the flexibility for post-production editing and color grading.  

"For my new feature film (‘The Florida Project’), using the Log capability in FiLMiC Pro enabled us to shoot iPhone footage and edit it back to back with 35mm footage, knowing that it's going to hold up after color grading and CGI are added,” said Sean Baker, co-writer and director of the Sundance hit ‘Tangerine.’ “Not only did this open up new shooting opportunities but it allowed for narrative experimentation and as a storyteller that's exactly what you want.”

FiLMiC Pro v6 includes a range of new features including a suite of live analytics overlays to assist in exposure and focus acuity. The company's micro-contrast focus peaking (patent pending) evaluates focus data on a per pixel level. This allows the operator to identify areas of critical focus in addition to areas in the broader focal plane within the image.

The redesigned camera interface features dual arc slider controls for fast, synchronous, manual control of focus and exposure including automated focus and exposure pulls. FiLMiC Pro v6 retains support as a third party video app integrated with the DJI OSMO Mobile handheld stabilizer and support for FiLMiC Remote for wireless control of a FiLMiC Pro camera.

FiLMiC Pro v6 is available on the Apple App Store starting today and is compatible with all iOS 10 supported devices (some features are device-dependent). Log recording and expanded tone and color behavior controls are available as an optional purchase of the Cinematographer Kit from within FiLMiC Pro v6. This option is for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus only.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

iMazing 2.2.1 - Complete iOS device mana...
iMazing (was DiskAid) is the ultimate iOS device manager with capabilities far beyond what iTunes offers. With iMazing and your iOS device (iPhone, iPad, or iPod), you can: Copy music to and from... Read more
VOX 2.8.22 - Music player that supports...
VOX just sounds better! The beauty is in its simplicity, yet behind the minimal exterior lies a powerful music player with a ton of features and support for all audio formats you should ever need.... Read more
Civilization VI 1.0.3 - Next iteration o...
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the next entry in the popular Civilization franchise. Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a strategy game in which you attempt to... Read more
WhatRoute 2.0.16 - Geographically trace...
WhatRoute is designed to find the names of all the routers an IP packet passes through on its way from your Mac to a destination host. It also measures the round-trip time from your Mac to the router... Read more
TunnelBear 3.0.12 - Subscription-based p...
TunnelBear is a subscription-based virtual private network (VPN) service and companion app, enabling you to browse the internet privately and securely. Features Browse privately - Secure your data... Read more
PDFpen 8.3.3 - $74.95
PDFpen allows users to easily edit PDF's. Add text, images and signatures. Fill out PDF forms. Merge or split PDF documents. Reorder and delete pages. Even correct text and edit graphics! Features... Read more
DiskCatalogMaker 6.6.4 - Catalog your di...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks. Simple, light-weight, and fast Finder-like intuitive look and feel Super-fast search algorithm Can compress catalog data for... Read more
Tidy Up 4.1.20 - $29.99
Tidy Up is a full-featured duplicate finder and disk-tidiness utility. Features With Tidy Up you can search for duplicate files and packages by the owner application, content, type, creator,... Read more
Mac DVDRipper Pro 6.1.3 - Copy, backup,...
Mac DVDRipper Pro is the DVD backup solution that lets you protect your DVDs from scratches, save your batteries by reading your movies from your hard disk, manage your collection with just a few... Read more
Things 2.8.10 - Elegant personal task ma...
Things is a task management solution that helps to organize your tasks in an elegant and intuitive way. Things combines powerful features with simplicity through the use of tags and its intelligent... Read more
 

See All

The best spring cleaning apps
Here in the U.S., we've completed our admittedly stupid ritual of moving the clocks forward an hour as Daylight Saving Time began this week. You still might be recovering from that lost hour of sleep (time travel is an odd thing, isn't it?), so... | Read more »
Cosmic Express (Games)
Cosmic Express 1.0.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.2 (iTunes) Description: Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world's most awkward space colony, from the minds... | Read more »
The Big Journey (Games)
The Big Journey 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: It's a big, wide world out there, and along with one seriously hungry kitty, you're going to explore it. Tilt to roll around... | Read more »
Get ready to rock and sock some robots i...
Got a real hankering for guns, strategy, and all things manically mechanical? It might just be worth checking out Intruders – Robot Defense, which has recently been released for iOS and Android. Letting players roleplay as an overseeing commander... | Read more »
OXENFREE (Games)
OXENFREE 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: LAUNCH WEEK - 20% OFF! *** IMPORTANT *** - iPhone 5S / iPad Air or newer REQUIRED -- | Read more »
Ghosts'n Goblins MOBILE (Games)
Ghosts'n Goblins MOBILE 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Ghost ‘n Goblins, the legendary side scrolling action platformer is now available for smartphones. Enjoy Sir Arthur... | Read more »
Fire Emblem Heroes' April update re...
Nintendo revealed the latest update for Fire Emblem Heroes that'll be going live in April. While the launch events are drawing to a close, the company is promising more widescale changes that will bring Heroes back to Fire Emblem' roots. [Read... | Read more »
Virexian Guide: Become the toughest star...
Virexian is a high-speed interstellar shooter. It's a neon, pixellated roguelike adventure with bunches of weapons to collect and a number of intense arcade challenge modes. Virexian starts off simple enough, but really ramps up the difficulty... | Read more »
Ticket to Earth (Games)
Ticket to Earth 1.0.5 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0.5 (iTunes) Description: Limited time introductory offer - 40% OFF! A distant planet. A dying colony. A deadly conspiracy. | Read more »
Golf Zero Guide: Dying for a hole in one
If you hate golf games, don't write this one off just yet. Golf Zero is more similar to games like Super Meat Boy than it is to Hot Shots Golf. While the gist of the game is to safely transport your ball to the hole, there's a whole array of spikes... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Back in stock: Apple refurbished Mac minis fr...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: - 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP - 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
Kinesis Freestyle Edge First Split Mechanical...
Kinesis Corporation, the ergonomic keyboard leader, has announced the exciting new Freestyle Edge, the first split mechanical keyboard designed specifically for PC gamers. Kinesis is taking their 25... Read more
Artist Invents Personal iPad Pro And Apple Pe...
Pirate’s Moon, Inc. has announced the release of Richard Hoeper’s MyArtTools 1.0, their new drawing app for iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil. Taking full advantage of the Apple Pencil, MyArtTools is a... Read more
WePay Product Updates help Apple Pay And Andr...
WePay, a leading provider of integrated payments for online platforms including Constant Contact, GoFundMe, and Zoho, today announced that its customers can now use Apple Pay on the Web and Google’s... Read more
Save up to $260 with Apple refurbished 12-inc...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$260 off MSRP. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
Deal Continues! 13-inch 2.9GHz/256GB Touch Ba...
Adorama has the new 13″ 2.9GHz/256GB Space Gray Touch Bar MacBook Pro (MLH12LL/A) on sale for $1549 for a limited time. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NY & NJ only. Their... Read more
27-inch iMacs on sale for up to $200 off MSRP...
B&H Photo has 27″ Apple iMacs on sale for up to $200 off MSRP, each including free shipping plus NY sales tax only: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $2099 $200 off MSRP - 27″ 3.2GHz/1TB Fusion iMac 5K: $... Read more
12-inch 1.2GHz Silver Retina MacBook on sale...
Newegg has the 12″ 1.2GHz Silver Retina MacBook (sku MLHC2LL/A) on sale for $1399.99 including free shipping. Their price is $200 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. Read more
Mac And iOS Device Quality Keeps Us Coming Ba...
There are lots of reasons why Apple users keep coming back. High among them is that the old 20th Century Mac slogan “It Just Works” has always pretty much rung true and still does. Another, not... Read more
Apple Advances New 10.5-inch iPad Production...
Digitimes’ Siu Han and Steve Shen report that insider sources at Taiwan-based supply chain subcontractors tell them Apple has bumped production startup for its new 10.5-inch iPad to March, ahead of a... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
*Apple* Enterprise / Government Professional...
# Apple Enterprise / Government Professional Services Engineer Job Number: 55729168 Austin, Texas, United States Posted: Mar. 7, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Lead Desktop Engineer / Trainer - *Apple* -...
Previous Lead Desktop Engineer / Trainer - Apple Next **Ref No.:** 17-00451 **Location:** Santa Clara, California Local Candidates Only **Summary:** The **Solution Read more
Manager of *Apple* Systems Administration i...
Manager of Apple Systems Administration in Lakeland, FloridaPosition: Manager of Apple Systems Administration Location: Lakeland, FL Duration: Full-Time Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.