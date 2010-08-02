FiLMic announces log video recording for iPhones

FiLMiC Inc. (www.filmicpro.com), which specializes in high-end mobile video technology, has announced general availability of the “first true logarithmic (Log) recording capability ever for mobile devices.”

This feature will be available as an optional purchase for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. With Log shooting, a cinematographer is able to capture more useful dynamic range from the image and increase the flexibility for post-production editing and color grading.

"For my new feature film (‘The Florida Project’), using the Log capability in FiLMiC Pro enabled us to shoot iPhone footage and edit it back to back with 35mm footage, knowing that it's going to hold up after color grading and CGI are added,” said Sean Baker, co-writer and director of the Sundance hit ‘Tangerine.’ “Not only did this open up new shooting opportunities but it allowed for narrative experimentation and as a storyteller that's exactly what you want.”

FiLMiC Pro v6 includes a range of new features including a suite of live analytics overlays to assist in exposure and focus acuity. The company's micro-contrast focus peaking (patent pending) evaluates focus data on a per pixel level. This allows the operator to identify areas of critical focus in addition to areas in the broader focal plane within the image.

The redesigned camera interface features dual arc slider controls for fast, synchronous, manual control of focus and exposure including automated focus and exposure pulls. FiLMiC Pro v6 retains support as a third party video app integrated with the DJI OSMO Mobile handheld stabilizer and support for FiLMiC Remote for wireless control of a FiLMiC Pro camera.

FiLMiC Pro v6 is available on the Apple App Store starting today and is compatible with all iOS 10 supported devices (some features are device-dependent). Log recording and expanded tone and color behavior controls are available as an optional purchase of the Cinematographer Kit from within FiLMiC Pro v6. This option is for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus only.