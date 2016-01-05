Time Out 2.2 for the Mac adds ability to optionally track breaks via a chart

Dejal has released Time Out 2.2 (http://www.dejal.com/timeout/), an update to their break reminder app for macOS.

Using a computer for hours on end can lead to eye, back, and neck strain. Time Out offers users gentle reminders to take breaks, allowing them to stretch and relax. Version 2.2 adds the ability to optionally track breaks and app activity in a chart.

Time Out 2.2 requires macOS 10.10 or later. It’s free, and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Health and Fitness category, as well as the Dejal website. Advanced features are available via in-app donations.