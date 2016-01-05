MailSteward 11.4.2 for macOS supports AWS Relational Database Service

Pubblog has announced MailSteward 11.4.2 (http://mailsteward.com), an update to their email archiving solution for the Mac.

The app archives email in a relational database for easy access and safe backup of all your email. Version 11.4.2 fixes a minor bug, and supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) Relational Database Service. Easily create a MySQL or Amazon Aurora MySQL database instance on your AWS account using the RDS service and connect to it with MailSteward Pro.

MailSteward 11.4.2 costs $49.95. There’s a “lite” version for $24.95, and a “pro” version for $99.95. A demo is available for download.