PDF Expert for macOS revved to version 2.2

Readdle has updated its PDF Expert app (https://pdfexpert.com) for macOS to version 2.2. The upgrade sports a redesigned user interface, better search features, and more.

PDF Expert lets you read, annotate and edit PDFs, change text and images, fill forms, and sign contracts. A demo is avaiable for download. Registration is $59.99