FileMaker Cloud is now available in EMEA

FileMaker, Inc. (www.filemaker.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple, has announced that its cloud platform for managing and running custom apps, FileMaker Cloud, is now available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In addition to the U.S.-based data centers in Oregon and N. Virginia, customers may select from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions of Ireland and Frankfurt. FileMaker Cloud provides the simplicity, performance and reliability of the FileMaker Platform without having to spend time and resources deploying and maintaining a server, according to Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing, FileMaker, Inc.

FileMaker Cloud provides organizations looking to develop and manage custom mobile apps with minimal administrative overhead, speedy deployment, low up-front costs and instant scalability, she adds. This builds on FileMaker's commitment to empower organizations of all sizes to improve business operations through custom app solutions.

FileMaker Cloud pricing depends on how you set it up. Licenses can be acquired from FileMaker directly and licensed on an annual or hourly basis, with the cost depending on the number of users.