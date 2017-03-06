FmPro Script Diff 1.72 adds FileMaker 15, PDF, Unicode Diff features

.com Solutions has announced FmPro Script Diff 1.72 (http://tinyurl.com/z2rlkk3), a feature-enhanced release adding compatibility with FileMaker Pro 15, Save as PDF and Unicode search features.

FmPro Script Diff compares, edits, searches and stores FileMaker ScriptMaker scripts outside the FileMaker database. Changed scripts are compared on a line-by-line basis and displayed with color coded tags to the left of each modified line. Copy & Paste scripts are available via the clipboard with no DDR Export required.

FmPro Script Diff is priced at $100 per developer and includes a copy of FmPro Script Diff for both macOS [64-bit] and Windows platforms. Existing FmPro Script Diff customers may upgrade to FmPro Script Diff 1.72 at no charge by selecting the Help -> Check for Updates menu. The single-user licensing includes a copy of FmPro Script Diff for both macOS and Windows platforms.