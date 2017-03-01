Recommended reading: ‘Arduino Playground’
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Recommended reading: ‘Arduino Playground’

The pocket-sized Arduino microcontroller gives anyone with a creative spark and DIY bent the ability to build electronics projects. The Arduino has been a staple in the millions-strong maker movement for years—which means that not everyone wants to make something simple with blinking lights. Experienced makers everywhere are asking for a next step.

Geek book publisher No Starch Press has released that next step. “Arduino Playground” (No Starch Press, $29.95, 344 pages) walks makers through building 10 outside-the-box projects as they delve more deeply into hardware design, electronics, and programming. Some of the book's projects are practical, others are pure fun, but each provides an opportunity to build something new with electronics and push the envelope a bit.

According to author Warren Andrews, an experienced engineer and journalist, this is a book for those looking for more fun and challenging Arduino projects. "I wanted to provide a wide range of projects to demonstrate the flexibility and versatility of Arduino," Andrews says. "I've been able to adapt Arduino to several other devices and technologies, which makes building more inventive, refreshing, and downright entertaining."

Among the book's 10 projects (all of which include complete code, circuit board templates, hands-on instructions, and tips for customization), readers will find:

° A reaction-timer game;

° A garage parking assistant that blinks when a vehicle is perfectly parked;

° An automatic wristwatch winder decked out with bright, colorful LEDs;

° A custom power supply that can be set to any voltage;

° A testing device that can simulate sensor signals and feed them to a circuit

"This book is for hobbyists looking to push the limits with what they can create," says No Starch Press founder, Bill Pollock. "We're dedicated to making people smarter and better able to push the limits. ‘Arduino Playground’ (http://tinyurl.com/h68p2q3) fits squarely in that niche.”

The author, Andrews, received his first amateur radio license at age 12 and has been writing about electronics for more than 30 years. His work has been featured in publications like “EE Times,” “Electronic Design” and “Computer Design.” Andrews has done technical consulting for several major corporations, including Motorola and GE.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Postbox 5.0.11 - Powerful and flexible e...
Postbox is a new email application that helps you organize your work life and get stuff done. It has all the elegance and simplicity of Apple Mail, but with more power and flexibility to manage even... Read more
Sparkle 2.1.2 - $79.99
Sparkle will change your mind if you thought building websites wasn't for you. Sparkle is the intuitive site builder that lets you create sites for your online portfolio, team or band pages, or... Read more
Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.7 - Multilingual wo...
Nisus Writer Pro is a powerful multilingual word processor, similar to its entry level products, but brings new features such as table of contents, indexing, bookmarks, widow and orphan control,... Read more
Adobe Acrobat Reader 15.023.20056 - View...
Adobe Acrobat Reader allows users to view PDF documents. You may not know what a PDF file is, but you've probably come across one at some point. PDF files are used by companies and even the IRS to... Read more
Dash 4.0.2 - Instant search and offline...
Dash is an API documentation browser and code snippet manager. Dash helps you store snippets of code, as well as instantly search and browse documentation for almost any API you might use (for a full... Read more
Adobe Acrobat Pro 15.023.20056 - Powerfu...
Acrobat Pro DC is available only as a part of Adobe Creative Cloud, and can only be installed and/or updated through Adobe's Creative Cloud app. Adobe Acrobat Pro DC with Adobe Document Cloud... Read more
CleanMyMac 3.7.4 - $39.95
CleanMyMac makes space for the things you love. Sporting a range of ingenious new features, CleanMyMac lets you safely and intelligently scan and clean your entire system, delete large, unused files... Read more
Lyn 1.8.6 - Lightweight image browser an...
Lyn is a fast, lightweight image browser and viewer designed for photographers, graphic artists, and Web designers. Featuring an extremely versatile and aesthetically pleasing interface, it delivers... Read more
Amazon Chime 4.0.5545 - Amazon-based com...
Amazon Chime is a communications service that transforms online meetings with a secure, easy-to-use application that you can trust. Amazon Chime works seamlessly across your devices so that you can... Read more
ForkLift 3.0.1 - Powerful file manager:...
ForkLift is a powerful file manager and ferociously fast FTP client clothed in a clean and versatile UI that offers the combination of absolute simplicity and raw power expected from a well-executed... Read more
 

See All

It’s weapons and war machines galore in...
Publisher Smilegate is giving players the chance to “mortar-fy” their enemies this February in tactical tank battler Super Tank Rumble, available to download now on iOS and Android devices. | Read more »
The zombie game everyone's been wai...
Well, it's come down to this, folks. The next, highly anticpated installment of the Zombie Gunship series is finally launching this May. Zombie Gunship Survival puts players in the seat of an AC-130 aircraft to mow down the zombie horde in a fresh... | Read more »
Pan-Pan (Games)
Pan-Pan 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Pan-Pan is an open plain adventure that expands on the concept of environmental narrative storytelling with puzzle solving and... | Read more »
The Escapists (Games)
The Escapists 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Dive in the multi-million selling prison escape game, now on iOS! Craft, Steal, Brawl and ESCAPE! | Read more »
After the End: Forsaken Destiny (Games)
After the End: Forsaken Destiny 1.0.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0.2 (iTunes) Description: Get ready to flex your mental muscles and be wow’ed in After The End: Forsaken Destiny. | Read more »
Risk it all with turn-based multiplayer...
Swedish game developer Play by Turns is aiming to revive the classic competitive action of board games past with their new release Attack Your Friends!, a mobile game inspired by the likes of Risk which places emphasis on turning friends into foes... | Read more »
Red's Kingdom gets a huge new updat...
It seems like only yesterday we were reviewing Red's Kingdom (it was early February in fact, and we liked the game quite a lot), yet now we've been treated to a new, major update that gives us plenty more to do in case you thought Red's journey... | Read more »
Niantic explains the future of Pokémon G...
Niantic Labs' CEO John Hanke took to the stage at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to talk about how plans have shifted from the game's inception to the present, giving us a few hints at what's to come in the process. [Read more] | Read more »
#breakforcist (Games)
#breakforcist 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Enjoy the chaotic & addictive arcade action of the world’s first breakfast/exorcism themed brick-breaker! Use your magical... | Read more »
Tavern Guardians Guide: How to survive e...
Tavern Guardians is a match-three game that brings some much-needed innovation to what is a tired genre in mobile gaming. Players match objects to attack enemies while healing themselves, forcing players to rethink their approach to the typical... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

ExtraSecure Launches; Claimed To Be World’s M...
Electronic communication security has reached a level never seen before with the launch of ExtraSecure, claimed to be the most secure iOS email application with the tightest possible encryption and... Read more
Apple Certified Refurbished iMacs available f...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: - 21″ 3.... Read more
9-inch 32GB iPad Pros on sale for $499, save...
Walmart has 9.7″ 32GB WiFi Apple iPad Pros on sale for $499.99 on their online store. Choose free shipping or free local store pickup (if available). Sale price for online orders only, in-store price... Read more
Patient Safety Movement Foundation Launches F...
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) has announced that it has launched the PatientAider app for iPhone and Android users. Now available for download in the Apple App StoreApple App Store... Read more
Newegg Among First to Carry Highly Anticipate...
Newegg is now accepting pre-orders for the Porsche Design BOOK ONE with Windows 10 Pro, the world’s first convertible and detachable 2in1. Porsche Design’s new 2in1 device, which has been the subject... Read more
Sale! 13-inch 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air for $9...
Amazon has the 2016 13″ 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air on sale for $200 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free: - 13″ 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air (sku MMGG2LL/A): $999.99 $200 off MSRP Their price is... Read more
13-inch non-Touch Bar 2.0GHz Apple MacBook Pr...
B&H has non-Touch Bar 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (MLL42LL/A... Read more
Back in stock: Apple refurbished Mac minis fr...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: - 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP - 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
Back in stock: Apple refurbished 13-inch Reti...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 13″ Retina MacBook Pros available for up to $360 off original MSRP, starting at $1099. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is... Read more
“Sealed” Apple Notebooks Demand More Battery...
In most aspects, my two MacBook Airs (one a mid-2013 revision and the other the current early-2015 refresh spec.) are the best computers I’ve owned over the past 25 years. The only major... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Manager *Apple* Systems Administration - Pu...
Req ID 3315BR Position Title Manager, Apple Systems Administration Job Description The Manager of Apple Systems Administration oversees the administration and Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Manager *Apple* Systems Administration - Pu...
Req ID 3315BR Position Title Manager, Apple Systems Administration Job Description The Manager of Apple Systems Administration oversees the administration and Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions- San Ant...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.