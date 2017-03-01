Bare Bones to retire TextWrangler

Bare Bones (www.barebones.com), the company behind the BBEdit and TextWrangler text editors, will retire the latter and make BBEdit free for basic features.

In a note to customers (http://tinyurl.com/gv848lv) the company has this to say: “What you may not know is that last July, we released BBEdit 11.6. You can use this version unlicensed, forever, for free. Without a license, BBEdit now includes all of the features that TextWrangler offers, plus quite a few others. That’s right. You no longer have to pick between them.”