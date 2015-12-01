Back in stock: Apple refurbished Mac minis fr...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free:
- 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP
- 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
Back in stock: Apple refurbished 13-inch Reti...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 13″ Retina MacBook Pros available for up to $360 off original MSRP, starting at $1099. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is... Read more
“Sealed” Apple Notebooks Demand More Battery...
In most aspects, my two MacBook Airs (one a mid-2013 revision and the other the current early-2015 refresh spec.) are the best computers I’ve owned over the past 25 years. The only major... Read more
Intro to Real Life Now Available On The iBook...
Just in time for Lent, Washington based Duccats has released Intro to Real Life, a new iBook with an accessible photo-based introduction to the Christian worldview. Intro to Real Life fills a... Read more
13-inch 2.5GHz MacBook Pro (Apple refurbished...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook Pros (MD101LL/A) available for $829, or $270 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free:
- 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook... Read more
Save $150-$180 with Apple refurbished 13-inch...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free:
- 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
Apple’s Education discount saves up to $300 o...
Purchase a new Mac or iPad using Apple’s Education Store and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free:
-... Read more
SanDisk Introduces 256GB Storage Expansion Fo...
Western Digital Corporation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday announced that it has increased the capacity of its line of iOS mobile flash drives with the introduction of its... Read more
FINSiX DART World’s Smallest and Lightest Lap...
Up to 4x smaller and lighter than today’s typical 65W laptop chargers, and with a built-in Smallest and Lightest Laptop Charger, DART allows you to charge all your devices from a single outlet.... Read more
New iPads May Not Arrive Until May or June –...
Digitimes’ Siu Han and Steve Shen say their sources in the iPad upstream supply chain are anticipating disappointing calendar first-quarter 2017 sales.
The same sources at upstream suppliers had... Read more