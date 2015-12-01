Chas Group announces V-Ray 3.5 for NUKE

Chaos Group announces V-Ray 3.5 for NUKE (http://tinyurl.com/z6y7qtw), an update to its ray traced renderer used on films like “Spectre” and “The Revenant.” New support for volumetric rendering and deep compositing workflows have greatly expanded V-Ray for NUKE’s core capabilities, adding flexibility to film and TV productions.



NUKE artists can use the V-Ray Volume Grid node to import and render fire, smoke and other fluid simulations as OpenVDB files from applications like Houdini. This gives compositors direct control over lighting and the final look of volumetric effects for better integration. For even more control, volumes rendered in V-Ray for NUKE are fully compatible with deep compositing.



Deep rendering capabilities have also been improved in this update, allowing artists to fully adopt deep compositing workflows. With V-Ray for NUKE deep data can be generated directly in NUKE, helping artists save disk space and file load times.

V-Ray 3.5 for NUKE is available now and is a free update for V-Ray 3.x for NUKE customers. A V-Ray for NUKE Workstation license can be purchased for $1,040 through select resellers. This includes one floating user license and one floating render node. V-Ray for NUKE can render on existing V-Ray 3.x for 3ds Max and Maya render node licenses.