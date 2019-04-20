CS Odessa announces free update for ConceptDraw

CS Odessa has announced a new macOS Sierra graphical user interface addition for ConceptDraw Pro. Available now in the Solution Park, the macOS solution features a tool set for developers and software product management professionals who use ConceptDraw Pro in their prototyping work.

The solution provides graphical user interface elements, user interface patterns, and application icons designed to simplify user interface likeness studies for Mac applications. ConceptDraw Office 4 is the fourth generation suite of ConceptDraw products that uses ConceptDraw InGyre4 integration technology to share data between its applications, allowing user to switch gears for different tasks more quickly.

ConceptDraw Office 4 includes ConceptDraw MindMap 9, ConceptDraw Project 8, ConceptDraw Pro 11, and the ConceptDraw Solution Park with more than 170 solutions. It works with macOS10.10 and higher.

The macOS User Interface can be downloaded from Solution Park at no charge to users of ConceptDraw Pro 11, the latest edition in the ConceptDraw product line. ConceptDraw Pro retails for $19. Version 11 is included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.