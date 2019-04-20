VidConvert upgrade for macOS brings notifications and badges

Reggie Ashworth has announced VidConvert 1.7.2 (http://www.reggieashworth.com/vidconvert), an update to his video converter for macOS. The upgrade brings notifications and badges.

VidConvert is a video converter designed to make converting your videos simple and easy. The software will convert just about any type of video into one of many popular formats. You can create videos for your iPhone or iPad, for your Mac or TV, or formats such as DivX and MPEG. VidConvert requires macOS 10.7 or later. It costs $7.99 for a single user license. A demo which creates three-minute samples is available.