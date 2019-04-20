AKVIS releases macOS compatible Points 3.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS Points 3.0., an update of the macOS-compatible software that turns digital photographs into paintings using the technique of pointillism. The new version offers an enhanced photo-to-paintings effect, updated AKVIS presets, two user interface modes, compatibility with CC 2017, and other changes.

AKVIS Points 3.0 is compatible with macOS 10.7 and higher.The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other image editors.

A Home license costs $49, a Deluxe license is $69, and a Business license is $89. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. AKVIS Points 3.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers, as well for those who bought one year of updates during the last 12 months. Users, whose license isn’t valid for the new version, can get Points 3.0 for $14.95.