AppCrypt for macOS upgraded to version 3.5.0

Cisdem has updated AppCrypt for Mac, an app that gives users the ability to password protect their apps, to version 3.5.0.

It can password protect iPhoto, iTunes, Contacts, Facebook or any other applications on your Mac. To use it, you set a password and add the apps to the lock list. No one can access the protected apps unless they have the correct password. Version 3.5.0 adds a new function for blocking websites and customizing shortcuts

AppCrypt is available now at the Cisdem website (www.cisdem.com). A single license of AppCrypt costs $24.99. A license for two Macs costs $39.99 and one for five is $59.99. A demo is available for download.