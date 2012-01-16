Kool Tools: Amped Wireless Tri-Band range extender

Amped Wireless’ HELIOS-EX is its first tri-band Wi-Fi range extender. Winner of a CES Innovations Award, the HELIOS-EX High Power AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender is compatible with any router and can increase coverage up to 12,000 square ft.

It features DirectLink Technology that yields speeds up to two times greater than other range extenders by using a dedicated 5GHz connection to the home router. The HELIOS-EX can function in full duplex mode, increasing the transfer speed.

The HELIOS-EX range extender eradicates Wi-Fi dead spots via maximum signal magnification via 12 high power amplifiers and four high gain antennas (one internal, three external). It also features MU-MIMO technology so data can be delivered to multiple devices at once without lags in streaming or downloading. It’s also built with Gigabit Ports and USB 3.0 file sharing capabilities.

Connections are maximized with speeds up to 399Mbps via the 2.4GHz band and up to 866Mbps via each of the two 5GHz bands. The tri-band extender uses the second 5GHz band as a dedicated link to the router via DirectLink Technology. This dedicated connection means the remaining two bands are freed up to communicate with the connecting devices.

By freeing up these bands for the clients, this results in up to twice the connection speeds of standard range extenders. Additional features include the ability to create guest networks and regulate user access, and the option to control the distance of the Wi-Fi network’s extended reach. Setup is simplified with an easy mobile friendly setup wizard.

The HELIOS-EX High Power Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi Range Extender with DirectLink is available now at ampedwireless.com. It will be available at Best Buy, other brick and mortar retailers, and online retailers in the following weeks at a retail price of $179.99.