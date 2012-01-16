B-Eng gives away free Password Manager tool for Mac

B-Eng has introduced Password Manager, a free new password managing tool for macOS. It lets your organize passwords in groups with individual lists for each group, the creation of templates for both groups and entries and protection with either master password or fingerprint for Macs that support Touch ID.

Password Manager supports multi users, and lists can be exported and imported as xml-files. It also includes a customizable password generator and strong encryption. Password Manager for Mac is available on the homepage of B-Eng (http://tinyurl.com/hn3ejrg)after registering with a user name and a valid e-mail.