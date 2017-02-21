Synology releases DSM 6.1

Synology (www.synology.com) has released DiskStation Manager (DSM) 6.1 and comprehensive packages, delivering a “more secure, productive, and unified NAS experience.”

The DSM update delivers better IT efficiency with Active Directory Server, enhances performance with instant SMB server-side copy, ensures reliability with file self-healing, provides stability and security enhancements, and more. Key features of version 6.1 include: a next generation file system; active directory server, shared folder encryption, integration with Seagate’s IronWolf Health Management tool, universal search, the ability to back up files to or from a Synology NAS by simply plugging in a USB storage device, and more.

Synology DSM 6.1 is available for users who own a DiskStation, RackStation, FlashStation, or Embedded DataStation 11-series and onward.