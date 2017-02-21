SecuritySpy for macOS adds new PTZ controls, more

Ben Software has rolled out SecuritySpy 4.1, an update to the multi-camera CCTV software for the Mac.

With features such as motion detection, flexible video/audio capture, and remote monitoring and configuration, SecuritySpy is designed for demanding video surveillance applications. The new version — a free upgrade for 4.x license holders — provides new, joystick-like PTZ controls, a new email relay service, UPnP support for automatic router configuration, higher-resolution thumbnails for captured footage, improved ONVIF auto-discovery, and more.

Pricing depends on the number of cameras used, ranging from approximately $42 for the single-camera version to $90 for the unlimited-camera version. SecuritySpy supports macOS 10.5 or higher. A 30-day fully-featured trial of SecuritySpy is available for download (www.bensoftware.com).