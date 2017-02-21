Jumsoft introduces the Social Media Lab

Jumsoft (http://www.jumsoft.com) has introduced Social Media Lab 1.0, its new template app for Apple’s Pages app. It offers items in four major categories.

Each category is a collection of both brand new and time-tested designs, spanning across many different styles and themes. This collection is optimized for the most popular social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and some of the most popular blogging services.

Social Media Lab requires macOS 10.11 or later. It costs $19.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Graphics & Design category