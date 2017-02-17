QuickerTek announces Time Capsule performance upgrade

QuickerTek (www.quickertek.com) has announced a new 5TB hard drive upgrade for the Apple AirPort Time Capsule. It also features six external antennas.

Designed as a central backup solution for all of the Mac computers in your home or office, the addition of the 5TB hard drive adds a boost in storage capabilities for those in need of more than the 2TB or 3TB storage offered with the unit alone. To complete this upgrade, QuickerTek first opens the chasis and removes the existing hard drive. Once this is done, the 5TB hard drive is slid into the empty space and plugged into the internal board.

The antenna upgrade not only offers dual-band 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, it also triples the range of the Time Capsule. The improved wireless power allows users the ability to arrange and use their Apple wireless anywhere they choose by providing a wider range and blasting through common line of sight objects.

The standard Apple AirPort Time Capsule doesn't have a built-in port to connect these antennas, so QuickerTek engineered a means of modifying them with antenna connectors. Two different product versions are available: a 2TB Time Capsule upgraded with the 5TB hard drive alone for $499 or a 2TB Time Capsule upgraded with both the 5TB hard drive and high gain 5dBi antennas for $699.

The new Time Capsule Extreme AC Hard Drive and 5TB Antenna Upgrade is backed with a one-year warranty on parts and labor.