Deliver Express now supports FTP-SSL for secure file transfers

Zevrix Solutions has announced Deliver Express 2.6, a feature update to the company's file transfer app that sends files automatically from watched hot folders with email notifications.

Deliver Express can serve unlimited users on a network and supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV, Google Storage and other remote and local services. The new version introduces support for FTP over SSL (FTPS) connection for secure encrypted file transfers to FTP servers.

Deliver Express can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). The license prices are based on the maximum number of allowed destinations and range from $29.95 to $299.95. The 2.6 update is free for licensed users. A demo is available for download. Deliver Express requires macOS 10.5 or higher.