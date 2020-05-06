AnyTrans now supports Multi-iCloud Syncing

iMobie has updated AnyTrans, their all-in-one iPhone manager for macOS.

The tool was specifically created to clone all types of items, including contacts, photos, music, messages, notes, calendar, even customized settings like wallpaper, iCloud account, sounds, and more. The new version adds Multi-iCloud Sync, so users can integrate contents from multi-iCloud accounts to their daily-used one, or move less necessary files from main account to other spare accounts for more free storage.

Users can download AnyTrans from its official homepage (https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/). It costs $39.99 for a personal license and $59.99 for a family license.