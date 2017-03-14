Proactive Support Professional Certification offered at MacTech Pro

Watchman Monitoring has announced Proactive Support Professional Certification (https://www.proactiveprofessional.com) at MacTech Pro (http://pro.mactech.com) events. Watchman Monitoring is a Proactive Support Software as a Service (SaaS) tool for IT Professionals.

MacTech Pro are regional events designed specifically for technical professionals that support Apple products. Each certification event takes place the day prior to MacTech Pro in nine cities, with special PSP Certification pricing just for MacTech Pro attendees.

MacTech publishes MacTech Magazine, as well as produces highly-regarded events such as MacTech Pro and MacTech Conference. When you provide Proactive Support, you reduce downtime and data loss. The Proactive Support Professional Certification class and exam is geared at helping define and position proactive methods.

The certification course will cover the Proactive Support methodology. The steps you can take in your proactive support offering. The multifaceted approach your organization should be taking for proper disaster planning, and how to best to position Proactive Support with users.

This course and certification provides:

° Help with promoting the proactive mindset to users;

° Ideas to make Proactive Support more tangible in your operation;

° A logo and informational link for promotional use;

° A locator where users can confirm certification and hire forward-thinking IT Professionals;

° A venue to promote your own Support Stories, helping you lead with stories of success, instead of resorting to fear

Certification courses take place the afternoon prior to each MacTech Pro event. There are nine regional certification courses in cities around the United States during 2017, including:

° Seattle - March 14, 2017 (MacTech Pro on Mar 15)

° Boston - April 4, 2017 (MacTech Pro on Apr 5)

° Atlanta - May 2, 2017 (MacTech Pro on May 3)

° Washington DC - May 23, 2017 (MacTech Pro on May 24)

° Denver - June 27, 2017 (MacTech Pro on Jun 28)

° New York - July 25, 2017 (MacTech Pro on July 26)

° Orlando - August 8, 2017 (MacTech Pro on Aug 9)

° Chicago - August 29, 2017 (MacTech Pro on Aug 30)

° San Francisco - September 26, 2017 (MacTech Pro on Sep 27)

"Watchman Monitoring provides an amazing solution that helps Apple market consultants and IT Pros alike. It's been incredible to watch the service grow over the years, and see the direct feedback at MacTech events," said Neil Ticktin, Editor-in-Chief of MacTech Magazine and host of MacTech Pro events. "It's clear that Watchman helps professional techs be proactive, avoid issues, and do a better job supporting others - and every Apple tech should be using this service."

"Watchman Monitoring is a long time supporter of MacTech events. Year after year, these events are great for all Apple IT Professionals ," said Allen Hancock, Founder of Watchman Monitoring. "There's no better way to learn from the best, spend time with your peers, or find that special direct contact with vendors."

About MacTech Pro Events:

MacTech Pro Events are the next incarnation of MacTech's successful regional events - again, with a specific focus on the professional Apple tech and consultant. With an all new curriculum built from the ground up, the event benefits both return attendees and those that have never attended a MacTech event.

These events, held around the country, are specifically designed for those that support small-to-medium sized business, organization support staff, small office/home office, and even consumer support. MacTech Pro Events are single-track, hotel-based seminars that are specifically geared to serve the needs of consultants and techs wanting to better serve their base.

MacTech Pro is economically priced and includes lunch, sessions, and sponsor interaction. Each MacTech event has early registration pricing available in limited quantity, saving registered attendees up to $200 (Normal price: $499, Super Early Bird Price: $299). Take note of when the discounted registration periods end for each location.

About MacTech Magazine:

Established in 1984, MacTech Magazine is the oldest Apple publication, and only monthly magazine focused on Apple at the technical level. Each month, MacTech and MacTech.com is read by 150,000 technical Macintosh users in over 175 countries, from network administrators to programmers, from solution providers to Enterprise, and in general anyone that's interested in the Macintosh beyond the user level.

Pricing and Availability:

Proactive Support Professional Certification (normally $499) includes instruction, certification exam, and the opportunity to interact with peers. Watchman Monitoring and MacTech have partnered together to create special PSP Certification pricing - just $249 for MacTech Pro attendees. This special pricing saves MacTech Pro attendees $250 for the PSP certification in addition to any early registration discounts for MacTech Pro registration.