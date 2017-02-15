PrimoSync releases Primo iPhone Data Recovery

PrimoSync has released Primo iPhone Data Recovery (http://tinyurl.com/jx9ummh), new data recovery software for macOS. Targeted to iOS 10 and iPhone 7/7 Plus users, it helps recover 25 types of deleted, damaged or lost data from an iPhone and iPad.

This utility offers three modes; Recover from iOS Device, iTunes Backup and iCloud Backup. The iOS recovery tool costs $39.99.