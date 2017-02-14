AKVIS Pastel for macOS revved to version 3.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has updated AKVIS Pastel to version 3.0. The software turns digital images into lifelike pastel paintings. Version 3.0 enhances its functionality with the new Abstract Art tab, additional built-in presets, and other changes including full compatibility with CC 2017.

AKVIS offers a free 10-day trial version. Pastel is compatible with macOS 10.7 and higher. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image editors.

An AKVIS Pastel Home license sells for $49, a Deluxe license for $69, and a Business license for $89. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers.