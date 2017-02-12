Rogue Amoeba releases SoundSource for macOS

Rogue Amoeba has unveiled SoundSource (https://rogueamoeba.com/soundsource/), a new macOS tool that provides access to critical audio settings. With it, users can instantly change the audio devices used for input, output, and sound effects, adjust the volume levels of those devices, and more.

SoundSource can be accessed via its icon in the menu bar. Regardless of what application is in the foreground, users can adjust their global audio settings with just two clicks. SoundSource also provides the ability to do soft play-through of audio from input devices to any output.

SoundSource runs on macOS 0.10 and higher. A free fully-functional trial available for download. While in trial mode, SoundSource's features will disable after 10 minutes of use. The unrestricted full version can be purchased for $10. Owners of any current Rogue Amoeba application for Mac are eligible for a complimentary SoundSource license.