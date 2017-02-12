Phase One, LogicKeyboard offer customized keyboard

Phase One (www.phaseone.com), in cooperation with LogicKeyboard, is now shipping an official new keyboard for Capture One Pro, Mac version. It’s designed based on feedback from the Phase One Certified Professional (POCP) program.

The Capture One Pro keyboard for Mac is now available to support three languages (American and British English and German). Additional language support will be available upon request. The Capture One Pro keyboard is priced at $139.