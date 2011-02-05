AutoMounter for macOS gets Bonjour integration
AutoMounter for macOS gets Bonjour integration

Pixeleyes has released AutoMounter 1.4 (http://tinyurl.com/ju9qqol), an update to their menu item designed to automatically mount your network shares on macOS.

Whenever you change locations, the utility will mount your shares from the available server or Network-attached storage appliance, and they will appear on your Desktop. AutoMounter is secure, uses native macOS frameworks, and doesn't store your credentials. No scripting is required. Version 1.4 adds Bonjour integration, performance enhancements, and bug fixes.

AutoMounter requires macOS 10.11 or later. It costs US$6.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Utilities category.

 

