Sonnet announces Dual-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) Thunderbolt 3 adapters

Sonnet Technologies (www.sonnettech.com) has announced Mac compatible Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition Thunderbolt 3 to Dual-Port 10GBASE-T 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapter, and the Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition Thunderbolt 3 to Dual-Port SFP+ 10GbE adapter.

Both allow you to add10GbE network connectivity to a Mac with a Thunderbolt 3 port. They also enable users to connect their computers via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard.

The Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 adapter is equipped with two RJ45 ports, enabling users to connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via inexpensive CAT-6 or CAT-6A copper cabling at distances up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively.

The Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 adapter is equipped with two SFP+ sockets, allowing users to select either short-range (up to 300 meters) or long-range (up to 10 kilometers) SFP+ transceivers (sold separately), and connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via LC fiber optic cables (sold separately) at long distances. Users may also select cost-effective Twinax direct-attach copper cables for connections up to 10 meters (sold separately).

The Twin 10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition and Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition are available now for $669 each. Short-range 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceivers and long-range 10BASE-LR SFP+ transceivers are available for $69 and $149 each, respectively.