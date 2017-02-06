MarginNote Pro for macOS, iOS upgraded to version 2.5.3
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

MarginNote Pro for macOS, iOS upgraded to version 2.5.3

MarginNote Pro (https://marginnote.com) for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad has been upgraded to version 2.5.3.

It’s a learning tool for students, educators, researchers, lawyers, business professionals, and other users who want to optimize and streamline the note taking process. Version 2.5.3 offers several major new features, including Anki integration, iCloud Sync, blur recall mode, and automatic flashcard creation.

MarginNote Pro 2.5.3 costs $9.99. It’s available in the Apple App Store for the iPhone and iPad an the Mac App Store for macOS.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Monolingual 1.7.6 - Remove unwanted OS X...
Monolingual is a program for removing unnecesary language resources from OS X, in order to reclaim several hundred megabytes of disk space. If you use your computer in only one (human) language, you... Read more
CrossOver 16.1 - Run Windows apps on you...
CrossOver can get your Windows productivity applications and PC games up and running on your Mac quickly and easily. CrossOver runs the Windows software that you need on Mac at home, in the office,... Read more
VueScan 9.5.69 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Monolingual 1.7.6 - Remove unwanted OS X...
Monolingual is a program for removing unnecesary language resources from OS X, in order to reclaim several hundred megabytes of disk space. If you use your computer in only one (human) language, you... Read more
VueScan 9.5.69 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
CrossOver 16.1 - Run Windows apps on you...
CrossOver can get your Windows productivity applications and PC games up and running on your Mac quickly and easily. CrossOver runs the Windows software that you need on Mac at home, in the office,... Read more
GIMP 2.8.20 - Powerful, free image editi...
GIMP is a multi-platform photo manipulation tool. GIMP is an acronym for GNU Image Manipulation Program. The GIMP is suitable for a variety of image manipulation tasks, including photo retouching,... Read more
Spotify 1.0.48.103. - Stream music, crea...
Spotify is a streaming music service that gives you on-demand access to millions of songs. Whether you like driving rock, silky R&B, or grandiose classical music, Spotify's massive catalogue puts... Read more
Stacks 3.2.7 - New way to create pages i...
Stacks is a new way to create pages in RapidWeaver. It's a plugin designed to combine drag-and-drop simplicity with the power of fluid layout. Features Fluid Layout: Stacks lets you build pages... Read more
iShowU Instant 1.1.5 - Full-featured scr...
iShowU Instant gives you real-time screen recording like you've never seen before! It is the fastest, most feature-filled real-time screen capture tool from shinywhitebox yet. All of the features you... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Running out of application m...
See All

RPS Saga (Games)
RPS Saga 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Easy and strategic Dual game applied with Rock, Scissor and Paper Rule.It’s time for the legendary heroes to be reunited. After... | Read more »
Lords of the Fallen (Games)
Lords of the Fallen 1.1.2 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Games Price: $9.99, Version: 1.1.2 (iTunes) Description: Lords of the Fallen is a mysterious action game where you battle gothic monsters in a thrilling 1-on-1 combat. Use swipe... | Read more »
Voyageur (Games)
Voyageur 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Malevolent Machines (Games)
Malevolent Machines 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Steampunk shoot 'em up meets endless runner. | Read more »
Fire Emblem Heroes celebrates its launch...
Fire Emblem Heroes only launched last week, but that hasn't stopped Nintendo from rolling out a few fan events to keep folks excited about their latest mobile SRPG. Players will be getting special launch celebration maps each week which net... | Read more »
3 excellent mobile games based on folklo...
Video games draw inspiration from many sources -- classic cinema, action flicks, novels, even internet memes. While games can tell stories in a huge variety of ways, some of the most compelling games use folklore and mythology as a source, pairing... | Read more »
Guild of Dungeoneering's second exp...
The mobile version of Guild of Dungeoneering is getting fresh scoops of monsters and quests in its latest expansion, Ice Cream Headaches, out this Thursday on iOS and Android. If you haven't tried the game yet, it's a clever turn on the classic... | Read more »
Dungeon Tails (Games)
Dungeon Tails 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Dungeon Tails is fun and goofy action game for all adventurers! | Read more »
SpellTower getting a big update; teams u...
We've covered the sleek and stylish word puzzler SpellTower in the past, and now the game is back on the radar again with a huge new update -- the first in quite some time -- arriving on February 9. [Read more] | Read more »
This Week on PocketGamer
Every week we round up the top talking points from the past week of coverage over on PocketGamer. Our UK-based sister website has been covering the portable gaming industry since 2006, so it’s always interesting to get their perspective on a fast... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Can The iPad Be Saved? – The ‘Book Mystique
Can the iPad be saved? Currently the metrics aren’t pretty. Apple’s financial results reported last week for its fiscal 2017 first quarter (which ended December 31, 2016) revealed iPad sales down 22... Read more
Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam Claimed To Delive...
Logitech today announced its most sophisticated webcam yet, Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam. Delivering what Logitech says is the highest quality desktop video experience available today, BRIO is a... Read more
Search and Read Wikipedia from your Mac – Wit...
UK based indie developer, Christopher Hannah has released Qwiki 1.3, an update to his popular search app developed exclusively for OS X. Qwiki is a powerful application that puts Wikipedia in your... Read more
13-inch 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air on sale for...
Newegg has the 13″ 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air (MMGG2LL/A) on sale for $1039.99 including free shipping. Their price is $160 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. Choose Newegg... Read more
Mac Pros on sale for up to $225 off MSRP, no...
B&H Photo has Mac Pros on sale for up to $225 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY only: - 3.7GHz 4-core Mac Pro: $2799, $200 off MSRP - 3.5GHz 6-core Mac Pro: $3774.65... Read more
Save up to $600 with Apple refurbished Mac Pr...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac Pros available for up to $600 off the cost of new models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each Mac Pro, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro on sale for...
B&H Photo has the 2015 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina Apple MacBook Pro on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY tax only: - 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pro (MF839LL/A): $... Read more
12-inch 1.2GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook on s...
Newegg has the 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook (sku MLH82LL/A) on sale for $1349.99 including free shipping. Their price is $250 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. Read more
Apple refurbished Apple TVs available for up...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 32GB and 64GB Apple TVs available for up to $30 off the cost of new models. Apple’s standard one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: -... Read more
27-inch iMacs on sale for up to $171 off MSRP
B&H Photo has 27″ Apple iMacs on sale for up to $120 off MSRP, each including free shipping plus NY sales tax only: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $2199 $100 off MSRP - 27″ 3.2GHz/1TB Fusion iMac 5K: $... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Manager, *Apple* Information Security Archi...
…role in a dynamic and fast paced environment. You will lead the Apple Information Security Architecture team to design and engineer world-class security systems. Key Read more
SW Engineer *Apple* TV Frameworks - Apple I...
The Apple TV team is looking for a software...create features that reflect the look and feel of Apple TV. Description: Were looking for someone who is Read more
Sr. Program Manager, *Apple* Pay - Apple In...
Apple Pay is an exciting environment and a...devices in a simple, private and secure way. The Apple Pay Team is looking for an experienced Senior Read more
Manager, *Apple* Information Security Archi...
…role in a dynamic and fast paced environment. You will lead the Apple Information Security Architecture team to design and engineer world-class security systems. Key Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 55168280 Poughkeepsie, New York, United States Posted: Jan. 30, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** As an Apple Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.