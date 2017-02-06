MarginNote Pro for macOS, iOS upgraded to version 2.5.3

MarginNote Pro (https://marginnote.com) for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad has been upgraded to version 2.5.3.

It’s a learning tool for students, educators, researchers, lawyers, business professionals, and other users who want to optimize and streamline the note taking process. Version 2.5.3 offers several major new features, including Anki integration, iCloud Sync, blur recall mode, and automatic flashcard creation.

MarginNote Pro 2.5.3 costs $9.99. It’s available in the Apple App Store for the iPhone and iPad an the Mac App Store for macOS.