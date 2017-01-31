Slimbook KDE Linux neon Laptop; MacBook Pro A...
The personal computer multiverse is in a state of flux and turmoil these days. The once dominant desktop is now a niche product. Windows laptops makers are trying a variety of approaches as... Read more
Apple Becomes World’s No.1 Smartphone Vendor...
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments grew three percent annually to hit a record 1.5 billion units in 2016. Apple iPhone recaptured first position... Read more
Apple Reports All-Time Record First Quarter R...
Apple on Tuesday announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company reports all-time record quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion and all-time record... Read more
15-inch Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only:
- 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar... Read more
Apple refurbished iPad Pros available for up...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 9″ and 12″ Apple iPad Pros available for up to $160 off the cost of new iPads. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
- 32GB 9″... Read more
16GB iPad Air 2, Apple refurbished, available...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 16GB iPad Air 2s available for $319 including free shipping. A standard Apple one-year is included. Their price is $60 off original MSRP for this model.
Read more
Apple restocks refurbished 2015 and 2016 13-i...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 and 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $759. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free:
- 2016 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB... Read more
PixWebcam Photo WebCam For All iOS Devices
Bern, Switzerland based Lakehorn AG has announcd the release of PixWebcam 1.0 for iOS. PixWebcam turns any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch into an ad-hoc webcam for taking photos in definable intervals.... Read more
Property Flip or Hold Mac App for Real Estate...
Conyers, Georgia based Pixolini, Inc. thas announced the release and immediate availability of Property Flip or Hold 1.0, their new financial app developed for macOS. Property Flip or Hold helps Real... Read more
Twocanoes Software Releases SD Clone 3 for Ma...
Twocanoes Software has announced the release of SD Clone 3, an upgrade to its SD Card cloning software for Mac. SD Clone 3 includes new features for cloning memory cards faster and easier than ever,... Read more