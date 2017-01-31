MailRaider 3.0 for macOS adds Touch Bar support

MailRaider 3.0 is now available from 45RPM Software (http://www.45rpmsoftware.com). The app can open email files written by Microsoft Outlook, and extract any attached files. Version 3 adds support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pros.

MailRaider can automatically extract your Outlook files into the most appropriate format. Message files are extracted into Apple Mail format (or your email client of choice), appointments are extracted into Calendar format, and addresses are extracted into Contacts format. What's more, if you have lots of emails to extract then you can choose to extract them in bulk — and save them in bulk for import directly into your Mail client.

MailRaider 3.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later. It’s available for $4.99 at the Mac App Store in the Business category.