CS Odessa announces new business intelligence addition

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced Business Intelligence Solution add-in for ConceptDraw Pro 11. It’s a set of libraries that provide a range of graph and chart types that support the building and displaying of key performance indicators (KPI).

The new addition to ConceptDraw Solution Park is a paid item for current users of ConceptDraw Pro 11. The ConceptDraw Business Intelligence Solution retails for $99 and requires macOS 10.10 or higher.