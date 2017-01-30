ArtOptimizer for Adobe Illustrator now supports Creative Cloud 2017

Zevrix Solutions has announced ArtOptimizer 2.7.10, a compatibility update to its workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator.

The software allows users to reduce Illustrator link size and speed up processing by automatically eliminating excess image data and performing essential image adjustments. The new version makes ArtOptimizer compatible with Adobe Creative Cloud 2017.

ArtOptimizer 2.7.10 can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $119.95. A demo is available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.5-10.12 and Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop CS3-CC 2017.