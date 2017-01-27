AKVIS Sketch 19 for mac OS released
AKVIS Sketch 19 for mac OS released

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has announced AKVIS Sketch 19 for macOS (10.7 and higher) and Windows. The new version offers additional parameters and tool settings, new presets, enhanced compatibility with CC 2017, bug fixes, and other changes.

AKVIS is a photo-to-drawing conversion app. With it you can imitate the technique of graphite or color pencil, charcoal or watercolor painting or even combine photography and drawing. The software offers the choice between two conversion styles: Classic and Artistic.

A 10-day demo of AKVIS Sketch is available for download. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other image editors. A Home license sells for $72, a Deluxe license for $ 89, and a Business license for $ 154. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers.

AKVIS 19 is a free upgrade for recent buyers as well for those who bought one year of updates during the last 12 months. Users whose license is not valid for the new version can get Sketch 19 for $14.95.

 

