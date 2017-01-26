Satechi releases USB-C Power Meter

Satechi has released its USB-C Power Meter, which allows users to measure the volts, amps, and mAh output from their accessories to ensure they are safe, effective and compatible with their new Type-C laptops, tablets and smartphones such as the 12-inch MacBook and 2016 MacBook Pros.

When choosing a charger or accessory for a device, users need to know the maximum voltage and amperage it can use to ensure they don’t permanently damage their hardware, according to the folks at Satechi. The USB-C Power Meter measures voltage in real time, amps being input a device, and how much power has travelled into your device since it started charging.

Satechi’s USB-C Power Meter features a compact design. It’s available for $29.99 at Satechi.net and Amazon.com.