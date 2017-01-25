IGG Software previews updated Mac personal financial manager
IGG Software previews updated Mac personal financial manager

IGG Software has previewed Banktivity 6, a new version of its personal financial manager for macOS. Version 6 is designed from the ground up with customer productivity and enhanced features as the driving goals, says said IGG president and founder Ian Gillespie.

It’s Workspace feature is the first of its kind in a Mac personal finance software, he adds. Workspace allows customers to put any account, budget, report or other view, side-by-side. This boosts productivity by allowing a customer to see several different parts of their finances next to each other. For example, users can put transactions for an account next to a budget to see how recent spending affects the budget.

Banktivity 6’s Tags allow users to see and analyze spending habits across categories. Quick Reports let users select transactions and then quickly bring up a report based on the selection. Find is a new document-wide search feature. Portfolio is a new feature in the sidebar that gives quick access to the performance of investments.

Banktivity 6 (https://www.iggsoftware.com/banktivity6/) will be released in the spring for $64.99. Customers upgrading from version 5 purchased either directly from IGG Software or the Mac App Store will qualify for upgrade pricing of $29.99. Banktivity 6 requires macOS 10.12 Sierra. Customers who purchased Banktivity 5 from the IGG Store, after Jan. 23, 2017 until the time of the release of Banktivity 6, will receive a free registration code to unlock Banktivity 6.

 

