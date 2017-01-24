NeoFinder for macOS upgraded to version 7.0.1

Norbert M. Doerner has released NeoFinder 7.0.1. It’s an update of the macOS app that helps you keep track of your digital files, photos, songs, movies, fonts on hard drives, USB sticks, servers, Blu-ray disks, DVD-ROMs, CDROMs, and any other digital media.

NeoFinder (http://www.cdfinder.de) generates thumbnails and metadata of your files for search possibilities, smart folders, albums, and more. In version 7.0.1, you can open or close a section in the Inspector by clicking into the section header. Also, NeoFinder will now write all file or folder comments back into the real items on disk, so the Mac’s Spotlight and Finder can use them, too (though this only works for items that are online).

The app requires macOS 10.7 or higher. NeoFinder 7.0.1 is a paid update to licensed users of CDFinder, update price starting at approximately $21. Cross-grades for users of competing applications (DiskLibrary, FileFinder, CatFinder, Canto Cumulus, Disk Tracker, DiskCatalogMaker, Atomic View, iView Media Pro, and more) are available.

A demo version can be downloaded from the NeoFinder website. The price for new users starts at $32.50. Multiple user packs are available for network users.