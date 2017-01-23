Cisdem releases PDFCreator 4 for the Mac

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has updated Cisdem PDFCreator for macOS to version 4.0. It’s a tool for creating PDFs from Word (.docx), PowerPoint (.pptx), EPUB, Text, RTFD, HTML, CHM, JPG, PNG, and other file formats.

Version 4.0 adds support for the converting or merging of designated pages, batch conversions and more. Through Feb. 5, you can buy Cisdem PDFCreator for $27.99; it’s 30% off the usual price.