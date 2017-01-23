Apple releases new iOS, tvOS, and macOS developer betas

Apple has released three new developer betas: iOS 10.3, tvOS 10.2, and macOS 10.12.4. Developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center or the Software Update mechanism in the App Store.

iOS 10.3 updates the file structure on an iOS device to the Apple File System (APFS). AFPS is optimized for Flash/SSD storage and features “strong encryption, copy-on-write metadata, space sharing, cloning for files and directories, snapshots, fast directory sizing, atomic safe-save primitives, and improved file system fundamentals.” The beta also includes a new "Find My AirPods" ability, additions to Siri, CarPlay improvements, and some changes to Maps. What’s more, Apple says that by the time iOS 10.3 is available to customers, developers will be able to respond to customer reviews on the App Store.

The tvOS 10.2 beta provides an accelerated scrolling feature to the Siri remote so you can scroll through lists of content faster. The macOS 10.12.4 beta adds a Night Shift mode that automatically shifts the display color to the warmer end of the spectrum after dark. It also includes Shanghainese dictation support for converting text to speech.